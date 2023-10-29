Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.

Today the Dalhart Fire Department, along with Dalhart Police and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Conlen.

Police say a man was transported to the hospital and another person, who is not identified was found dead in the building after the fire was put out.

The fire is under investigation and police say we can expect more updates when information is available and the person who died is formally identified and family is notified.

