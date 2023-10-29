Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead

A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.(MGN)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.

Today the Dalhart Fire Department, along with Dalhart Police and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Conlen.

Police say a man was transported to the hospital and another person, who is not identified was found dead in the building after the fire was put out.

The fire is under investigation and police say we can expect more updates when information is available and the person who died is formally identified and family is notified.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Event for 10/29
FIRST ALERT: Winter blast expected Saturday night into Sunday
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for Oct. 27
Panhandle Panthers
Week 10 Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring...
City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather
Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a town hall meeting...
Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday
William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks
The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the...
Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism