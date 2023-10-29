Boil Water notice issued for White Deer

WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of White Deer has announced a boil water notice.

Due to reduced pressure in the water distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the White Deer public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands, brushing teeth and drinking etc.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these instructions to ensure safety.

The City says water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

If you cannot boil water, then you should be using bottled water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the notice.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact Anthony Scott with City Hall at (806) 883-4191 or the city’s call phone at (806) 279-0123.

