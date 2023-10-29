Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

6 teenagers shot during party in Louisiana

Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (SOURCE: KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six teenagers were shot during a party at a home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KPLC reports.

Deputies say the victims were attending a party at a home when a fight broke out around midnight. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victims are one 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old. One of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say they are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.

“This was a party full of teenagers. Once again, we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what our kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Event for 10/29
FIRST ALERT: Winter blast expected Saturday night into Sunday
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for Oct. 27
Panhandle Panthers
Week 10 Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup

Latest News

Nature lovers in Plano, Texas are mourning a 400-year-old tree lost in a storm.
Nature lovers mourn the loss of tree older than the United States
Nature lovers in Texas are mourning the loss of a tree that was estimated to be 400 years old....
Nature lovers mourn the loss of 400-year-old tree
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive