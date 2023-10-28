Wintry Weather On Its Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! The rest of the day today will see some chilly temperatures and a few scattered showers here and there. Tonight will bring in the cold front and the wintry precipitation, where lows will likely dip into the 20′s for most of the area. A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow (the snow likely toward the north) will take over the area overnight and into the early part of tomorrow. There will likely be some patches of ice on the roadways early in the day Sunday. Precipitation moves out Sunday night, setting up for a drier but still chilly Monday. Temperatures will warm back into the 70′s by the end of the work week.

