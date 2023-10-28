Who's Hiring?
Winter Arrives

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another shot of cold air arrives in the Panhandle late Saturday. Look for mostly cloudy skies and increasing chances for scattered showers, evening a rumble of thunder through the day. Saturday night colder air arrives and scattered areas of freezing rain will develop. A heavy coating of ice is not expected but slick spots and ice on elevated surfaces is possible overnight and Sunday morning. Some sleet and eventually some light snow is possible on Sunday as well. Drier air will take over into Monday but very cold air remains with overnight lows in the mid-20s Sunday through Wednesday mornings.

