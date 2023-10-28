Week 10 Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 10 of the high school football season is over, and only one week remains until the playoffs. Here’s how the district standings shape up in the Texas Panhandle.
District 2-5A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Abilene
|6-0
|1.000
|W6
|W 24-14 vs. Amarillo High
|OFF
|Lubbock-Cooper
|4-1
|0.800
|W2
|W 45-27 @ Tascosa
|vs. Caprock
|Amarillo High
|3-2
|0.600
|L1
|L 14-24 @ Abilene
|vs. Monterey
|Tascosa
|2-3
|0.400
|L1
|L 27-45 vs. Lubbock-Cooper
|@ Monterey
|Monterey
|2-3
|0.400
|W1
|W 14-7 vs. Coronado
|@ Amarillo High
|Coronado
|1-4
|0.200
|L4
|L 7-14 @ Monterey
|vs. Tascosa
|Caprock
|0-5
|0.000
|L6
|OFF
|@ Lubbock-Cooper
District 2-5A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Rider
|4-0
|1.000
|W4
|W 49-16 @ Plainview
|vs. Lubbock
|Wylie
|3-1
|0.750
|W2
|W 33-16 vs. Palo Duro
|@ Cooper
|Cooper
|3-1
|0.750
|W3
|W 61-7 @ Lubbock
|vs. Wylie
|Plainview
|1-3
|0.250
|L2
|L 16-49 vs. Rider
|@ Palo Duro
|Palo Duro
|1-3
|0.250
|L3
|L 16-33 @ Wylie
|vs. Plainview
|Lubbock
|0-4
|0.000
|L5
|L 7-61 vs. Cooper
|@ Rider
District 3-4A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Randall
|3-1
|0.750
|W1
|W 27-20 (OT) vs. Hereford
|OFF
|Dumas
|2-1
|0.667
|W2
|W 45-42 vs. Canyon
|@ Hereford
|Canyon
|2-1
|0.667
|L1
|L 42-45 @ Dumas
|vs. Pampa
|Hereford
|1-2
|0.333
|L2
|L 20-27 (OT) @ Randall
|vs. Dumas
|Pampa
|0-3
|0.000
|L3
|OFF
|@ Canyon
District 2-4A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|West Plains
|3-0
|1.000
|W8
|OFF
|@ Borger
|Seminole
|2-1
|0.667
|W2
|W 45-19 @ Levelland
|vs. Perryton
|Perryton
|2-1
|0.667
|W1
|W 41-14 vs. Borger
|@ Seminole
|Borger
|1-2
|0.333
|L1
|L 14-41 @ Perryton
|vs. West Plains
|Levelland
|0-4
|0.000
|L5
|L 19-45 vs. Seminole
|OFF
District 2-3A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Bushland
|4-0
|1.000
|W8
|W 48-14 vs. Dalhart
|OFF
|Dalhart
|2-1
|0.667
|L1
|L 14-48 @ Bushland
|vs. Muleshoe
|Shallowater
|1-2
|0.333
|W1
|W 27-19 @ Muleshoe
|vs. River Road
|Muleshoe
|1-2
|0.333
|L1
|L 19-27 vs. Shallowater
|@ Dalhart
|River Road
|0-3
|0.000
|L4
|OFF
|@ Shallowater
District 3-3A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Canadian
|4-0
|1.000
|W9
|W 72-0 vs. Tulia
|@ Dimmitt
|Friona
|3-1
|0.750
|W1
|W 40-27 @ Spearman
|vs. Childress
|Childress
|3-1
|0.750
|W3
|W 65-7 vs. Dimmitt
|@ Friona
|Spearman
|1-3
|0.250
|L3
|L 27-40 vs. Friona
|@ Tulia
|Dimmitt
|1-3
|0.250
|L1
|L 7-65 @ Childress
|vs. Canadian
|Tulia
|0-4
|0.000
|L6
|L 0-72 @ Canadian
|vs. Spearman
District 1-2A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Stratford
|4-0
|1.000
|W9
|W 55-6 @ Highland Park
|vs. West Texas
|Panhandle
|3-1
|0.750
|W2
|W 74-0 vs. Sanford-Fritch
|@ Farwell
|Farwell
|3-1
|0.750
|W3
|W 56-0 @ West Texas
|vs. Panhandle
|West Texas
|2-2
|0.500
|L2
|L 0-56 vs. Farwell
|@ Stratford
|Sanford-Fritch
|0-4
|0.000
|L9
|L 0-74 @ Panhandle
|vs. Highland Park
|Highland Park
|0-4
|0.000
|L4
|L 6-55 vs. Stratford
|@ Sanford-Fritch
District 1-2A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Gruver
|2-0
|1.000
|W4
|OFF
|vs. Boys Ranch
|Sunray
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|OFF
|vs. Vega
|Vega
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|OFF
|@ Sunray
|Boys Ranch
|0-2
|0.000
|L4
|L 14-35 @ Guymon (Non-District)
|@ Gruver
District 2-2A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Wellington
|4-0
|1.000
|W4
|W 48-0 @ Quanah
|vs. Clarendon
|Clarendon
|4-0
|1.000
|W6
|W 58-6 vs. Shamrock
|@ Wellington
|Wheeler
|2-2
|0.500
|W1
|W 31-0 @ Memphis
|vs. Quanah
|Shamrock
|1-3
|0.250
|L1
|L 6-58 @ Clarendon
|vs. Memphis
|Quanah
|1-3
|0.250
|L3
|L 0-48 vs. Wellington
|@ Wheeler
|Memphis
|0-4
|0.000
|L8
|L 0-31 vs. Wheeler
|@ Shamrock
District 3-2A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Lockney
|3-1
|0.750
|L1
|L 15-27 @ Hale Center
|vs. Bovina
|Ralls
|3-1
|0.750
|W1
|W 50-26 vs. Crosbyton
|@ Sudan
|Sudan
|3-1
|0.750
|W2
|W 40-18 @ Bovina
|vs. Ralls
|Hale Center
|2-2
|0.500
|W2
|W 27-15 vs. Lockney
|@ Crosbyton
|Bovina
|1-3
|0.250
|L2
|L 18-40 vs. Sudan
|@ Lockney
|Crosbyton
|0-4
|0.000
|L9
|L 26-50 @ Ralls
|vs. Hale Center
District 1-1A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Miami
|2-0
|1.000
|W9
|W 51-6 @ McLean
|vs. White Deer
|McLean
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|L 6-51 vs. Miami
|@ Follett
|Follett
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|W 64-12 @ White Deer
|vs. McLean
|White Deer
|0-2
|0.000
|L5
|L 12-64 vs. Follett
|@ Miami
District 2-1A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Happy
|2-0
|1.000
|W8
|W 48-0 @ Wildorado
|vs. Claude
|Nazareth
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|W 54-47 @ Claude
|vs. Wildorado
|Claude
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|L 47-54 vs. Nazareth
|@ Happy
|Wildorado
|0-2
|0.000
|L2
|L 0-48 vs. Happy
|@ Nazareth
District 4-1A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Knox City
|2-0
|1.000
|W9
|W 60-46 @ Valley
|vs. Spur
|Valley
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|L 46-60 vs. Knox City
|@ Northside
|Spur
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|W 52-6 vs. Northside
|@ Knox City
|Northside
|0-2
|0.000
|L2
|L 6-52 @ Spur
|vs. Valley
District 1-1A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 10 Result
|Next Opponent
|Silverton
|3-0
|1.000
|W4
|OFF
|@ Hedley
|Groom
|3-1
|0.750
|W2
|W 82-78 vs. Lefors
|OFF
|Lefors
|1-2
|0.333
|L1
|L 78-82 @ Groom
|vs. Darrouzett
|Darrouzett
|1-2
|0.333
|W1
|W 26-6 vs. Hedley
|@ Lefors
|Hedley
|0-3
|0.000
|L5
|L 6-26 @ Darrouzett
|vs. Silverton
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.