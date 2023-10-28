Week 10 Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 10 of the high school football season is over, and only one week remains until the playoffs. Here’s how the district standings shape up in the Texas Panhandle.

District 2-5A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Abilene 6-0 1.000 W6 W 24-14 vs. Amarillo High OFF Lubbock-Cooper 4-1 0.800 W2 W 45-27 @ Tascosa vs. Caprock Amarillo High 3-2 0.600 L1 L 14-24 @ Abilene vs. Monterey Tascosa 2-3 0.400 L1 L 27-45 vs. Lubbock-Cooper @ Monterey Monterey 2-3 0.400 W1 W 14-7 vs. Coronado @ Amarillo High Coronado 1-4 0.200 L4 L 7-14 @ Monterey vs. Tascosa Caprock 0-5 0.000 L6 OFF @ Lubbock-Cooper

District 2-5A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Rider 4-0 1.000 W4 W 49-16 @ Plainview vs. Lubbock Wylie 3-1 0.750 W2 W 33-16 vs. Palo Duro @ Cooper Cooper 3-1 0.750 W3 W 61-7 @ Lubbock vs. Wylie Plainview 1-3 0.250 L2 L 16-49 vs. Rider @ Palo Duro Palo Duro 1-3 0.250 L3 L 16-33 @ Wylie vs. Plainview Lubbock 0-4 0.000 L5 L 7-61 vs. Cooper @ Rider

District 3-4A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Randall 3-1 0.750 W1 W 27-20 (OT) vs. Hereford OFF Dumas 2-1 0.667 W2 W 45-42 vs. Canyon @ Hereford Canyon 2-1 0.667 L1 L 42-45 @ Dumas vs. Pampa Hereford 1-2 0.333 L2 L 20-27 (OT) @ Randall vs. Dumas Pampa 0-3 0.000 L3 OFF @ Canyon

District 2-4A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent West Plains 3-0 1.000 W8 OFF @ Borger Seminole 2-1 0.667 W2 W 45-19 @ Levelland vs. Perryton Perryton 2-1 0.667 W1 W 41-14 vs. Borger @ Seminole Borger 1-2 0.333 L1 L 14-41 @ Perryton vs. West Plains Levelland 0-4 0.000 L5 L 19-45 vs. Seminole OFF

District 2-3A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Bushland 4-0 1.000 W8 W 48-14 vs. Dalhart OFF Dalhart 2-1 0.667 L1 L 14-48 @ Bushland vs. Muleshoe Shallowater 1-2 0.333 W1 W 27-19 @ Muleshoe vs. River Road Muleshoe 1-2 0.333 L1 L 19-27 vs. Shallowater @ Dalhart River Road 0-3 0.000 L4 OFF @ Shallowater

District 3-3A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Canadian 4-0 1.000 W9 W 72-0 vs. Tulia @ Dimmitt Friona 3-1 0.750 W1 W 40-27 @ Spearman vs. Childress Childress 3-1 0.750 W3 W 65-7 vs. Dimmitt @ Friona Spearman 1-3 0.250 L3 L 27-40 vs. Friona @ Tulia Dimmitt 1-3 0.250 L1 L 7-65 @ Childress vs. Canadian Tulia 0-4 0.000 L6 L 0-72 @ Canadian vs. Spearman

District 1-2A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Stratford 4-0 1.000 W9 W 55-6 @ Highland Park vs. West Texas Panhandle 3-1 0.750 W2 W 74-0 vs. Sanford-Fritch @ Farwell Farwell 3-1 0.750 W3 W 56-0 @ West Texas vs. Panhandle West Texas 2-2 0.500 L2 L 0-56 vs. Farwell @ Stratford Sanford-Fritch 0-4 0.000 L9 L 0-74 @ Panhandle vs. Highland Park Highland Park 0-4 0.000 L4 L 6-55 vs. Stratford @ Sanford-Fritch

District 1-2A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Gruver 2-0 1.000 W4 OFF vs. Boys Ranch Sunray 1-1 0.500 L1 OFF vs. Vega Vega 1-1 0.500 L1 OFF @ Sunray Boys Ranch 0-2 0.000 L4 L 14-35 @ Guymon (Non-District) @ Gruver

District 2-2A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Wellington 4-0 1.000 W4 W 48-0 @ Quanah vs. Clarendon Clarendon 4-0 1.000 W6 W 58-6 vs. Shamrock @ Wellington Wheeler 2-2 0.500 W1 W 31-0 @ Memphis vs. Quanah Shamrock 1-3 0.250 L1 L 6-58 @ Clarendon vs. Memphis Quanah 1-3 0.250 L3 L 0-48 vs. Wellington @ Wheeler Memphis 0-4 0.000 L8 L 0-31 vs. Wheeler @ Shamrock

District 3-2A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Lockney 3-1 0.750 L1 L 15-27 @ Hale Center vs. Bovina Ralls 3-1 0.750 W1 W 50-26 vs. Crosbyton @ Sudan Sudan 3-1 0.750 W2 W 40-18 @ Bovina vs. Ralls Hale Center 2-2 0.500 W2 W 27-15 vs. Lockney @ Crosbyton Bovina 1-3 0.250 L2 L 18-40 vs. Sudan @ Lockney Crosbyton 0-4 0.000 L9 L 26-50 @ Ralls vs. Hale Center

District 1-1A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Miami 2-0 1.000 W9 W 51-6 @ McLean vs. White Deer McLean 1-1 0.500 L1 L 6-51 vs. Miami @ Follett Follett 1-1 0.500 W1 W 64-12 @ White Deer vs. McLean White Deer 0-2 0.000 L5 L 12-64 vs. Follett @ Miami

District 2-1A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Happy 2-0 1.000 W8 W 48-0 @ Wildorado vs. Claude Nazareth 1-1 0.500 W1 W 54-47 @ Claude vs. Wildorado Claude 1-1 0.500 L1 L 47-54 vs. Nazareth @ Happy Wildorado 0-2 0.000 L2 L 0-48 vs. Happy @ Nazareth

District 4-1A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Knox City 2-0 1.000 W9 W 60-46 @ Valley vs. Spur Valley 1-1 0.500 L1 L 46-60 vs. Knox City @ Northside Spur 1-1 0.500 W1 W 52-6 vs. Northside @ Knox City Northside 0-2 0.000 L2 L 6-52 @ Spur vs. Valley

District 1-1A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 10 Result Next Opponent Silverton 3-0 1.000 W4 OFF @ Hedley Groom 3-1 0.750 W2 W 82-78 vs. Lefors OFF Lefors 1-2 0.333 L1 L 78-82 @ Groom vs. Darrouzett Darrouzett 1-2 0.333 W1 W 26-6 vs. Hedley @ Lefors Hedley 0-3 0.000 L5 L 6-26 @ Darrouzett vs. Silverton

