Week 10 Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup

Panhandle Panthers
Panhandle Panthers(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 10 of the high school football season is over, and only one week remains until the playoffs. Here’s how the district standings shape up in the Texas Panhandle.

District 2-5A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Abilene6-01.000W6W 24-14 vs. Amarillo HighOFF
Lubbock-Cooper4-10.800W2W 45-27 @ Tascosavs. Caprock
Amarillo High3-20.600L1L 14-24 @ Abilenevs. Monterey
Tascosa2-30.400L1L 27-45 vs. Lubbock-Cooper@ Monterey
Monterey2-30.400W1W 14-7 vs. Coronado@ Amarillo High
Coronado1-40.200L4L 7-14 @ Montereyvs. Tascosa
Caprock0-50.000L6OFF@ Lubbock-Cooper

District 2-5A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Rider4-01.000W4W 49-16 @ Plainviewvs. Lubbock
Wylie 3-10.750W2W 33-16 vs. Palo Duro@ Cooper
Cooper3-10.750W3W 61-7 @ Lubbockvs. Wylie
Plainview1-30.250L2L 16-49 vs. Rider@ Palo Duro
Palo Duro1-30.250L3L 16-33 @ Wylievs. Plainview
Lubbock0-40.000L5L 7-61 vs. Cooper@ Rider

District 3-4A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Randall3-10.750W1W 27-20 (OT) vs. HerefordOFF
Dumas2-10.667W2W 45-42 vs. Canyon@ Hereford
Canyon2-10.667L1L 42-45 @ Dumasvs. Pampa
Hereford1-20.333L2L 20-27 (OT) @ Randallvs. Dumas
Pampa0-30.000L3OFF@ Canyon

District 2-4A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
West Plains3-01.000W8OFF@ Borger
Seminole2-10.667W2W 45-19 @ Levellandvs. Perryton
Perryton2-10.667W1W 41-14 vs. Borger@ Seminole
Borger1-20.333L1L 14-41 @ Perrytonvs. West Plains
Levelland0-40.000L5L 19-45 vs. SeminoleOFF

District 2-3A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Bushland4-01.000W8W 48-14 vs. DalhartOFF
Dalhart2-10.667L1L 14-48 @ Bushlandvs. Muleshoe
Shallowater1-20.333W1W 27-19 @ Muleshoevs. River Road
Muleshoe1-20.333L1L 19-27 vs. Shallowater@ Dalhart
River Road0-30.000L4OFF@ Shallowater

District 3-3A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Canadian4-01.000W9W 72-0 vs. Tulia@ Dimmitt
Friona3-10.750W1W 40-27 @ Spearmanvs. Childress
Childress3-10.750W3W 65-7 vs. Dimmitt@ Friona
Spearman1-30.250L3L 27-40 vs. Friona@ Tulia
Dimmitt1-30.250L1L 7-65 @ Childressvs. Canadian
Tulia0-40.000L6L 0-72 @ Canadianvs. Spearman

District 1-2A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Stratford4-01.000W9W 55-6 @ Highland Parkvs. West Texas
Panhandle3-10.750W2W 74-0 vs. Sanford-Fritch@ Farwell
Farwell3-10.750W3W 56-0 @ West Texasvs. Panhandle
West Texas2-20.500L2L 0-56 vs. Farwell@ Stratford
Sanford-Fritch0-40.000L9L 0-74 @ Panhandlevs. Highland Park
Highland Park0-40.000L4L 6-55 vs. Stratford@ Sanford-Fritch

District 1-2A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Gruver2-01.000W4OFFvs. Boys Ranch
Sunray1-10.500L1OFFvs. Vega
Vega1-10.500L1OFF@ Sunray
Boys Ranch0-20.000L4L 14-35 @ Guymon (Non-District)@ Gruver

District 2-2A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Wellington4-01.000W4W 48-0 @ Quanahvs. Clarendon
Clarendon4-01.000W6W 58-6 vs. Shamrock@ Wellington
Wheeler2-20.500W1W 31-0 @ Memphisvs. Quanah
Shamrock1-30.250L1L 6-58 @ Clarendonvs. Memphis
Quanah1-30.250L3L 0-48 vs. Wellington@ Wheeler
Memphis0-40.000L8L 0-31 vs. Wheeler@ Shamrock

District 3-2A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Lockney3-10.750L1L 15-27 @ Hale Centervs. Bovina
Ralls3-10.750W1W 50-26 vs. Crosbyton@ Sudan
Sudan3-10.750W2W 40-18 @ Bovinavs. Ralls
Hale Center2-20.500W2W 27-15 vs. Lockney@ Crosbyton
Bovina1-30.250L2L 18-40 vs. Sudan@ Lockney
Crosbyton0-40.000L9L 26-50 @ Rallsvs. Hale Center

District 1-1A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Miami2-01.000W9W 51-6 @ McLeanvs. White Deer
McLean1-10.500L1L 6-51 vs. Miami@ Follett
Follett1-10.500W1W 64-12 @ White Deervs. McLean
White Deer0-20.000L5L 12-64 vs. Follett@ Miami

District 2-1A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Happy2-01.000W8W 48-0 @ Wildoradovs. Claude
Nazareth1-10.500W1W 54-47 @ Claudevs. Wildorado
Claude1-10.500L1L 47-54 vs. Nazareth@ Happy
Wildorado0-20.000L2L 0-48 vs. Happy@ Nazareth

District 4-1A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Knox City2-01.000W9W 60-46 @ Valleyvs. Spur
Valley1-10.500L1L 46-60 vs. Knox City@ Northside
Spur1-10.500W1W 52-6 vs. Northside@ Knox City
Northside0-20.000L2L 6-52 @ Spurvs. Valley

District 1-1A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 10 ResultNext Opponent
Silverton3-01.000W4OFF@ Hedley
Groom3-10.750W2W 82-78 vs. LeforsOFF
Lefors1-20.333L1L 78-82 @ Groomvs. Darrouzett
Darrouzett1-20.333W1W 26-6 vs. Hedley@ Lefors
Hedley0-30.000L5L 6-26 @ Darrouzettvs. Silverton

