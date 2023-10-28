Who's Hiring?
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian blows out San Angelo Central 42-14

Permian jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter, and picked up a key district victory
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers dominated against San Angelo Central on Friday, winning 42-14 at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter, and picked up a key district victory. Permian is in the thick of the playoff race as we head to the final week of the regular season.

Watch the video for Friday’s highlights.

