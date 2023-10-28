HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy moves to 3-1 after defeating Midland High 49-31

Who's Hiring?
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis and Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated Midland High 49-31 at Astound Broadband Stadium. Legacy’s win helps enable to them to get a possible share of the district title. They will have a chance to clinch next week against the Odessa Bronchos.

Jensen Young spoke with Legacy Head Coach Clint Hartman after the game and heard his thoughts on the win.

The Midland High Bulldogs will look to clinch a share next Friday when they host the Permian Panthers.

Watch below for more

