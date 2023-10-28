FIRST ALERT: Winter blast expected Saturday night into Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rest of Saturday will remain on the chilly side, but still above freezing for most. A few scattered rain showers will be possible before the cold air moves in tonight.

A winter weather advisory as been issued for most of the area due to the threat of a wintry mix of precipitation overnight through most of tomorrow.

Overnight tonight and early Sunday morning look to be the most likely timeframe of seeing hazardous road conditions. Luckily, the freezing rainfall rate doesn’t look to be too heavy, so no widespread power outages are expected. A few downed powerlines can’t be ruled out, especially if they’re older and more worn out.

Since temperatures will remain right around freezing throughout the day Sunday, the chance for freezing rain and sleet will be present all day.

Pure snow is unlikely since there will be a bit of some warmer air aloft, but if anyone were to see any, it’d likely be in our northern counties.

Impacts will be most likely favoring the northeast part of the area, since they will see the colder air enter their hometowns the earliest, giving them the largest time frame for wintry precipitation.

Icy conditions could easily be seen area-wide, with sleet and freezing rain being likely in the early morning hours, so be sure to watch for icy conditions and slick surfaces as you head out the door.

Keep an eye on plants and pets, as well as anyone who may have a harder time staying warm!

We’ll dry out by Monday, and temperatures will gradually warm throughout the next work week, maybe building back into the 70′s by Thursday or Friday.

