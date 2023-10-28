Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Bushland secures outright district title with victory over Dalhart

VIDEO: Bushland secures outright district title with victory over Dalhart
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons took down Dalhart in the final game of the regular season for Bushland to clinch an outright district championship.

The Falcons are the first team this season in the Texas Panhandle to officially stake claim to an outright district title.

The game was tied up early in the second quarter at seven after Dalhart marched in for a game-tying touchdown. However, Bushland took control of the momentum from there.

First, it was a 65-yard run from Tanner Adams all the way in for the touchdown to break the tie just seconds after Dalhart brought things even.

Then, on the Falcons next possession, Dawson Jaco dropped a perfect pass into Max Rodriguez who set up Bushland with goal to go on a 70-yard catch and run.

Jaco took the ball into the endzone himself on a QB keeper just two plays later to make the game 21-7, which was the score heading into halftime.

Bushland managed to pull away in the second half in route to a 48-14 win and an outright district championship.

This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that Bushland has finished the district season undefeated.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

Dumas running back Luis Escarcega strikes a pose after punching in a Demons touchdown against...
Dumas spoils Canyon Eagles outright district title hopes with victory in 45-42 shootout
Randall players embrace after thrilling victory over Hereford.
Tryston Sanchez shines as Randall takes thrilling overtime battle with Hereford
Canadian football stadium officially renamed 'Chris Koetting Field' to honor legendary head...
Canadian honors legendary coach Chris Koetting with field dedication ceremony
VIDEO: Canadian honors legendary coach Chris Koetting with field dedication ceremony
VIDEO: Canadian honors legendary coach Chris Koetting with field dedication ceremony