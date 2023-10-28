Bushland secures outright district title with victory over Dalhart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons took down Dalhart in the final game of the regular season for Bushland to clinch an outright district championship.

The Falcons are the first team this season in the Texas Panhandle to officially stake claim to an outright district title.

The game was tied up early in the second quarter at seven after Dalhart marched in for a game-tying touchdown. However, Bushland took control of the momentum from there.

First, it was a 65-yard run from Tanner Adams all the way in for the touchdown to break the tie just seconds after Dalhart brought things even.

Then, on the Falcons next possession, Dawson Jaco dropped a perfect pass into Max Rodriguez who set up Bushland with goal to go on a 70-yard catch and run.

Jaco took the ball into the endzone himself on a QB keeper just two plays later to make the game 21-7, which was the score heading into halftime.

Bushland managed to pull away in the second half in route to a 48-14 win and an outright district championship.

This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that Bushland has finished the district season undefeated.

