Texas Panhandle football teams prepare for pivotal district action on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the high school football regular season approaching the final days, many teams around the area are fighting for playoff positioning.

A week from Friday will make the final day of district play, meaning the playoff picture will truly start to take shape once Week 10 games across the area are concluded.

Amarillo High will be heading down to Abilene to face the Eagles, who currently sit at the top of the district at 3-0.

The Sandies need a win for a chance at staking claim to a share of the district title, but a loss could result in third place being the highest they can finish in the district.

“Winning a district championship is still a top priority for our program and our kids.” Sandies head coach Chad Dunnam said. “We’ve told our kids we’re in championship football right now. There’s championship implications on every single game from here on out.”

The Tascosa Rebels will face off against Lubbock - Cooper. Last year, this matchup served as the de facto district championship game. This time around, Lubbock Cooper is looking to stave off the Sandies for second place. Meanwhile, Tascosa is still fighting to hang on to a playoff spot.

“We really need to win one of the last two. If you win one of the last two, you have a pretty good chance of getting in. I look at it this way, we’re gonna try to win every game we play. There’s just so few football games you play, we’re gonna put maximum effort into it.”

The Palo Duro Dons are heading down to Abilene too. They’ll be matching up with Wylie, a team they lost by just three points to last year despite Wylie finishing the district season undefeated.

“We gotta find a way to win, that’s what it’s all about.” Dons head coach Eric Mims said when asked about the travel aspect of the matchup. “It doesn’t matter how close the game is, being at Dick Bivins or going all the way down to Wylie. the bottom line is, at seven o’clock the ball is gonna kickoff and we gotta score more points than them. So, we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

The game will be important as Palo Duro looks to keep their playoff hopes alive, but not as important as next week’s matchup against a Plainview team that is currently tied with the Dons for the fourth and final playoff spot in the district. Last year, that game decided the final playoff spot. The same is looking to be true this time around.

Canyon and Dumas will matchup with both coming off blowout wins, Canyon taking a 31-point victory over Randall and Dumas winning by 49 over Pampa.

Coming into this week, the Eagles will have a chance to claim at least a share of the district title with a win. However, Dumas will be looking to stay in the district title race themselves by taking down the Eagles.

“They got a freshman quarterback... man he can spin it. My goodness. They can pitch and catch the football.” Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey said after watching the Dumas offense. “When you go to Dumas, you gotta be ready for a plane flyover, a Harley rally, an AC DC concert with the pitch forks on fire, it’s Halloween weekend... When you go to Dumas, Texas it’s hard to get a win.”

“We know we’re gonna face a really good Canyon football team right now that’s got a lot of momentum that’s playing really good football, but we believe we are as well.” Dumas head coach Aaron Dunnam said. “It’s a big one, but every district ball game is... It’s a really really big football game in front of us with an opportunity to at least possibly get a share of the district championship. That’s important.”

Elsewhere in the district, Randall and Hereford will also square off in our Game of the Week. If Canyon were to fall to Dumas, that came could also have an impact on the district title race, with it leaving three teams with one loss heading into the final week. However, it also serves as a revenge game for Randall after Hereford upset them last year and spoiled what would’ve otherwise been an outright district title.

