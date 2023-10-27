Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, CISD Band and Fine Arts and AISD

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, CISD Band and Fine Arts and AISD on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about UIL Snapshot Day for the Texas Panhandle, previews this week’s Game of the Week and more!

CISD Band and Fine Arts:

CISD Band Directors Heath Nall and Eric Rath and coordinator for Fine Arts Chris Hawkins tell us about what all three CISD schools making state means to them, changes from year to year and more!

AISD Press Conference:

Preston Moore shares extended coverage of AISD’s press conference with coach Ken Plunk, coach Chad Dunnam, coach Eric Mims and coach Mike Moffitt!

