Ready or Not

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Winter weather is inbound for your weekend! For Friday night, expect chilly, but dry conditions, with light breezes eventually turning out of the south later. Looking ahead to Saturday, cloud cover will move in from the south, bringing drizzle and rain shower chances for most of the day, expect coverage to be very spotty. Then, Saturday night, a cold front will push in from the north, kicking up winds and dropping temperatures hard. Any precip will transition to wintry mix, with freezing rain, sleet and regular rain expected. These conditions will carry over into Sunday, where we’ll be hard-pressed to get above freezing.

FIRST ALERT: Winter Blast Expected Saturday night into Sunday