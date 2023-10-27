Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a Town Hall meeting this Saturday.

Officials say the meeting will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 4511 N.E. 24th Ave.

All residents of Potter County and Amarillo are welcome to attend. The event’s panel of speakers include:

Potter County Precinct Two Commissioner Blair Schaffer

Potter County Precinct Two Constable Georga Estrada

Potter County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld

Amarillo City Council Place One Josh Craft

Representatives from the Amarillo Eastridge Neighborhood Association

Representatives from the Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee

During the meeting, officials say attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts.

“We believe that open dialogue and community engagement are key to our shared success. This Town Hall meeting is an ideal platform for residents to express their concerns and collaborate with our local leaders,” said Commissioner Blair Schaffer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.