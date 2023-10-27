Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a Town Hall meeting this Saturday.

Officials say the meeting will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 4511 N.E. 24th Ave.

All residents of Potter County and Amarillo are welcome to attend. The event’s panel of speakers include:

  • Potter County Precinct Two Commissioner Blair Schaffer
  • Potter County Precinct Two Constable Georga Estrada
  • Potter County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor
  • Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld
  • Amarillo City Council Place One Josh Craft
  • Representatives from the Amarillo Eastridge Neighborhood Association
  • Representatives from the Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee

During the meeting, officials say attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts.

“We believe that open dialogue and community engagement are key to our shared success. This Town Hall meeting is an ideal platform for residents to express their concerns and collaborate with our local leaders,” said Commissioner Blair Schaffer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring...
City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather
William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks
The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the...
Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism
Nominations for Aardvark Automotive’s Wheels to Prosper car giveaway program open this Saturday.
Nominations for ‘Wheels to Prosper’ car giveaway open Saturday