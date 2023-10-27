Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will display a traveling art exhibit in honor of the Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks.

The Art of Texas State Parks is a visual arts survey of state parks featuring more than 30 parks, according to a press release. The exhibit will be on display from now until Feb. 18, 2024.

The exhibit aims to increase public awareness of Texas parklands and heighten their appeal through inspired works of Texas’ contemporary painters, according to the release.

John Austin Hanna, Nature as It Is, Hill Country State Natural Area, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department) (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

“It was a real pleasure to see the passion these artists brought to this project, and we’re thrilled these works will be on display at prestigious museums across Texas,” said Andrew Sansom, co-author of the commemorative book and found of the Meadows Center for Water and Environment at Texas State University. “It is our fervent hope that these works of art will inspire present and future generations of Texans to forever appreciate and protect their parks.”

According to the release, 30 notable Texas artists were commissioned to create works celebrating parks across Texas.

Along with the traveling exhibit, the project also includes a commemorative book published by Texas A&M Press. Proceeds from book sales and the sale of the artwork through Foltz Fine Art in Houston will be donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to benefit state parks, according to the release.

Participating artists in the exhibit include:

Randy Bacon

Mary Baxter

David Caton

Charles Criner

Margie Crisp

Ric Dentinger

Fidencio Duran

Janet Eager Krueger

Joel Edwards

Malou Flato

Gordon Fowler

Pat Gabriel

David Griffin

Brian Grimm

Clemente Guzman

Karl E. Hall

John Austin Hanna

Billy Hassell

Hailey Herrera

Lee Jamison

Denise Mahlke

Jim Malone

Talmage Minter

William Montgomery

Kermit Oliver

Noe Perez

Jeri Salter

Jim Stoker

Bob Stuth-Wade

Terri Wells

