Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will display a traveling art exhibit in honor of the Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks.

The Art of Texas State Parks is a visual arts survey of state parks featuring more than 30 parks, according to a press release. The exhibit will be on display from now until Feb. 18, 2024.

The exhibit aims to increase public awareness of Texas parklands and heighten their appeal through inspired works of Texas’ contemporary painters, according to the release.

John Austin Hanna, Nature as It Is, Hill Country State Natural Area, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks...
John Austin Hanna, Nature as It Is, Hill Country State Natural Area, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)(Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

“It was a real pleasure to see the passion these artists brought to this project, and we’re thrilled these works will be on display at prestigious museums across Texas,” said Andrew Sansom, co-author of the commemorative book and found of the Meadows Center for Water and Environment at Texas State University. “It is our fervent hope that these works of art will inspire present and future generations of Texans to forever appreciate and protect their parks.”

According to the release, 30 notable Texas artists were commissioned to create works celebrating parks across Texas.

Along with the traveling exhibit, the project also includes a commemorative book published by Texas A&M Press. Proceeds from book sales and the sale of the artwork through Foltz Fine Art in Houston will be donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to benefit state parks, according to the release.

Participating artists in the exhibit include:

  • Randy Bacon
  • Mary Baxter
  • David Caton
  • Charles Criner
  • Margie Crisp
  • Ric Dentinger
  • Fidencio Duran
  • Janet Eager Krueger
  • Joel Edwards
  • Malou Flato
  • Gordon Fowler
  • Pat Gabriel
  • David Griffin
  • Brian Grimm
  • Clemente Guzman
  • Karl E. Hall
  • John Austin Hanna
  • Billy Hassell
  • Hailey Herrera
  • Lee Jamison
  • Denise Mahlke
  • Jim Malone
  • Talmage Minter
  • William Montgomery
  • Kermit Oliver
  • Noe Perez
  • Jeri Salter
  • Jim Stoker
  • Bob Stuth-Wade
  • Terri Wells

