DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a fatal crash with a semi on fire near Loop 335 and East County Road 58.

As of 9:50 p.m., the area of the collision on Loop 335 is still closed down and will be closed for a while longer, according to DPS.

According to DPS, a semi was travelling southbound and an SUV was travelling northbound on Loop 335 when the SUV veered into the southbound lane and hit the semi head-on.

The semi was reportedly hauling a load of tires and caught on fire. The semi eventually became fully engulfed.

According to DPS, the driver of the semi was able to exit the vehicle and has no injuries.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the area of the collision on Loop 335 is closed down. Officials are asking people to please avoid the area.

According to officials, mutual aid from Amarillo Fire Department and Lake Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Department have been requested.

