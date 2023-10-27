Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person was killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening near Amarillo.

About 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, a 2023 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling south on South Loop 335, south of East County Road 58, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.

A 1993 Ford Explorer, driven by 56-year-old Bernardo Rivera, of Cicero, Illinois, was traveling north on South Loop 335. This happened about one and a half miles south of Amarillo.

The Ford Explorer veered into the southbound lane and crashed head-on with the truck tractor.

The truck tractor and semi-trailer, which was hauling tires, drove into the west ditch, caught fire and became fully engulfed with flames, officials said.

The truck tractor and semi-trailer burned to the ground, but the driver was able to get out of the truck tractor before it caught on fire.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

