Nominations for ‘Wheels to Prosper’ car giveaway open Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nominations for Aardvark Automotive’s Wheels to Prosper car giveaway program open this Saturday.

The Wheels to Prosper program awards a car that has been repaired and is in good working condition to a worthy and deserving person in the community, according to a press release. This will be the 12th year Aardvark Automotive has participated.

Nominations will be accepted from Saturday through Nov. 25. A person must:

Be 18 years old

Have a valid driver license

No outstanding tickets or warrants

Be able to provide six months of insurance

Pay the tax, title and license

The program was started by a group of automotive shop owners engaged in improving the reputation and quality of service in the automotive repair industries.

According to the release, a committee of five people will pick the winning recipient to be awarded the car on Dec. 16. at 11:00 a.m. at Aardvark Automotive Shop, 5825 Canyon Dr.

For more information or to nominate someone, visit the Aardvark Automotive website.

