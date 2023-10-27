Goodbye Summer, Hello Winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! We’re seeing a cold front push through the area during these early morning hours, which will set up a much chillier day than what we saw yesterday. Winds behind this front will be breezy at first, before eventually dying back down. Highs for most of the region today will build into the 50′s and low 60′s with partly cloudy skies. The chance for showers goes up Saturday with similar temperatures. A second cold front will blow through the area late tomorrow night into Sunday, which will keep temperatures hunkered down into the 30′s all day Sunday. A little bit of wintry precipitation will be possible Sunday as well, potentially causing some impacts.

