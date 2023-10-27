Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Goodbye Summer, Hello Winter

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! We’re seeing a cold front push through the area during these early morning hours, which will set up a much chillier day than what we saw yesterday. Winds behind this front will be breezy at first, before eventually dying back down. Highs for most of the region today will build into the 50′s and low 60′s with partly cloudy skies. The chance for showers goes up Saturday with similar temperatures. A second cold front will blow through the area late tomorrow night into Sunday, which will keep temperatures hunkered down into the 30′s all day Sunday. A little bit of wintry precipitation will be possible Sunday as well, potentially causing some impacts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Shelden has the latest on a winter snap for this weekend!
Shelden's First Alert Update 10/27
Shelden Web Graphic
Ready or Not
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
First Alert Weather Event for 10/29
FIRST ALERT: Winter Blast Expected Saturday night into Sunday