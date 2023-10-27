Good News: Woman from Perryton doing her part to help as the town rebuilds

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a few months now, but images of the Perryton tornado and destruction remain fresh on our minds.

Today you can still see scars from the tornado. But for residents living here, the healing process continues with help from folks that don’t even live here!

“I was born in Perryton and went to school there until I was 15 when I moved to the Dallas area with my family. But I still have a lot of relatives and friends in Perryton and my heart still goes back there as often as we can,” said Sue Ann Spencer.

Although living a good distance away, news of the tornado impacted Sue Ann strongly.

“As the pictures started being broadcast, I was almost overwhelmed because I grew up looking at the downtown skyline and it was all gone,” said Spencer.

Instead of wringing hands in worry, Sue Ann decided to use her hands to bless the tornado victims.

“I belong to a very generous and enthusiastic quilt guild in Sherman where I live and at one of our meetings, I just said, ‘if you will make a quilt in October, I will take it to Perryton.’ and they did,” said Spencer.

“I have 37 quilts in the back of my car,” Spencer shared. “Each one is unique and each one was made by love.”

To express love and support to those piecing their lives back together, the quilts that were lovingly pieced together were distributed in Perryton this morning.

“After going through that and losing everything, we literally, my husband and I, we lost everything,” said Tammy Hardeman, one of many that were impacted by the tornado. “It’s been so amazing how people have helped us and we didn’t even ask for the help.”

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that people can show that kind of love anymore. You know, it’s kind of hard to grasp sometimes, it’s hard to show. But it’s wonderful that these ladies cared enough about everybody to donate like this,” said Mary Chriestenson, another quilt recipient.

Quilts and blankets, of course, are meant to warm the body, but stitched with love and compassion, these quilts obviously warmed some hearts.

“To let them know that now that the news cameras are gone that they haven’t been forgotten. That people are still caring for them and caring about them,” said Spencer.

And this comes just in time for the first arctic blast of the season. Now that’s some good news.

