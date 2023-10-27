Getting Cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a warm and windy day on Thursday colder air is on the way. The first of two cold fronts will sweep south across the Panhandle early Friday morning. The cold air arrives on chilly north winds through the morning. Late Saturday another surge of colder air arrives and enough moisture will be present in the atmosphere to include the chance of some light mixed precipitation. Primary threat will be some freezing rain and drizzle as well as sleet. Some snowflakes are also possible. Precipitation amounts will be light but some slick spots are likely. Stay tuned through the day as winter weather advisories are likely. Plan for very cold mornings through early next week with temperatures well below freezing.

