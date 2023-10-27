Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Winter Blast Expected Saturday night into Sunday

By Tanner Brammer and Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday starts out a big shift in our weather towards a wintry outlook. Look for clouds to increase from the south on Saturday, limiting daytime highs into the 50°s, and even 40°s for some.

Cold Front
Cold Front(maxuser | KFDA)

Temperatures plummet Saturday night with the strongest cold front of the season. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-20°s, bringing our first freeze of the season for much of the area. Deep cold air will keep highs nearly 40 degrees below normals for this time of year.

Precipitation will likely be showers and light drizzle during the day on Saturday. As the cold air rushes in overnight, that will likely change into a wintry mix of precipitation going into Sunday.

Snow may only be seen in the north, with wintry mix for most of the region, and maybe more...
Snow may only be seen in the north, with wintry mix for most of the region, and maybe more showers than anything else off to the south.(KFDA)

Since temperatures will remain right around freezing throughout the day Sunday, the chance for freezing rain and sleet will be present all day. Pure snow is unlikely since there will be a bit of some warmer air aloft, but if anyone were to see any, it’d likely be early in the day Sunday in our northern counties.

Mostly rain will be seen ahead of the cold front on Saturday night.
Mostly rain will be seen ahead of the cold front on Saturday night.(KFDA)
More wintry mix and icy conditions can be expected on Sunday morning.
More wintry mix and icy conditions can be expected on Sunday morning.(KFDA)
Wintry mix will persist, but should move south out of the region later in the day.
Wintry mix will persist, but should move south out of the region later in the day.(KFDA)

Impacts will be most likely favoring the northeast part of the area, since they will see the colder air enter their hometowns the earliest, giving them the largest time frame for wintry precipitation. But icy conditions could easily be seen area-wide, with sleet and freezing rain being likely in the early morning hours, so be sure to watch for icy conditions and slick surfaces as you head out the door. Keep an eye on plants and pets, as well as anyone who may have a harder time staying warm!

We’ll dry out by Monday, and temperatures will gradually warm throughout the next work week, maybe building back into the 70′s by Thursday or Friday.

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

