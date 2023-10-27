Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the Destination Forward program supporting tourism.

According to a press release, the purpose of the grant program is to support the development and implementation of tourism infrastructure projects throughout New Mexico.

Curry County will use the funds to buy and install an LED display at the Curry County Events Center. The display will be used to showcase events and advertise for sponsors.

“Curry County is very appreciative for New Mexico Tourism Department for their continued support, recognition of our assets and partnership with Curry County Events Center and Fairgrounds. This is very exciting as the LED display will allow for a better experience for spectators, promotion of events and showcasing our partners,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.

According to the release, the county plans to have the LED display purchased and installed before June 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring...
City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather
Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a town hall meeting...
Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday
William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks
Nominations for Aardvark Automotive’s Wheels to Prosper car giveaway program open this Saturday.
Nominations for ‘Wheels to Prosper’ car giveaway open Saturday