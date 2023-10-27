Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the Destination Forward program supporting tourism.

According to a press release, the purpose of the grant program is to support the development and implementation of tourism infrastructure projects throughout New Mexico.

Curry County will use the funds to buy and install an LED display at the Curry County Events Center. The display will be used to showcase events and advertise for sponsors.

“Curry County is very appreciative for New Mexico Tourism Department for their continued support, recognition of our assets and partnership with Curry County Events Center and Fairgrounds. This is very exciting as the LED display will allow for a better experience for spectators, promotion of events and showcasing our partners,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.

According to the release, the county plans to have the LED display purchased and installed before June 2024.

