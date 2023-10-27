City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring cold weather.

Amarillo City Transit will be available when the outside temperature is 38 degrees or colder. Residents can get a ride to shelter locations including Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Faith City Mission, Salvation Army and Code Blue Warming Stations.

“You know when we have our extreme weathers, whether it’s super hot or super cold, that is when it gets really critical. Almost emergent that we need to be able to get them from one place to another, especially to get them to warm places,” said Jason Riddlespurger, director of community development for the City of Amarillo.

Amarillo shelters are preparing for severe weather situations.

“We simply try to stock up on blankets, gloves, warm clothing, you know things like that, that they can take when they’re not at the shelter. And at the same time, we kind of open the shelter up, some of our regular policies as we get a little more lenient on as far as number of nights people can stay and things like that,” said Major Tex Ellis, Corps Officer for Salvation Army.

Residents might wonder about their pets’ safety as well.

“We can make some exceptions during the cold weather. Obviously, we always take service animals or support animals and that’s always a possibility,” said Ellis.

Agencies are ready to accommodate anyone that might need a warm place to stay.

“I love that we’ve got such great people in our community that help and take care of our folks like that,” said Riddlespurger.

The free service will be offered during regular business hours, Monday through Saturday from 6:20 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“We just want to have the resources out there so that people know what they are and then obviously having us being able to get them to those places is going to be super, super awesome,” said Riddlespurger.

