Canyon Chamber of Commerce to host Jingle and Mingle show in November

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2023 Jingle and Mingle Holiday Style Show in November.

The event will take place Nov. 8 at the West Texas A&M University Legacy Hall in Canyon.

Event organizers say event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail hour. Attendees will be able to mingle with guests, check out table decorations and vote on the best decorated tables.

Dinner will be served from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the runway show following at 8:00 p.m.

Once the show has completed, organizers say attendees will be able to shop at late night pop-ups and purchase items that may have caught their eye.

Individual tickets for the event are $50. Tickets for a VIP table that seats eight are $500.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit the Canyon Chamber of Commerce website here.

