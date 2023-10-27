Who's Hiring?
Canyon Chamber of Commerce to host Jingle and Mingle show in November

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2023 Jingle and Mingle Holiday Style Show in...
The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2023 Jingle and Mingle Holiday Style Show in November.(Credit: Canyon Chamber of Commerce)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2023 Jingle and Mingle Holiday Style Show in November.

The event will take place Nov. 8 at the West Texas A&M University Legacy Hall in Canyon.

Event organizers say event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail hour. Attendees will be able to mingle with guests, check out table decorations and vote on the best decorated tables.

Dinner will be served from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the runway show following at 8:00 p.m.

Once the show has completed, organizers say attendees will be able to shop at late night pop-ups and purchase items that may have caught their eye.

Individual tickets for the event are $50. Tickets for a VIP table that seats eight are $500.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit the Canyon Chamber of Commerce website here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

