Amarillo Police Department urging safety on Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department took to Facebook to share information on having a fun and safe Halloween next week.

As Halloween approaches, parents or guardians should have important conversations with their child about safety. Make sure they know how to reach out for help in case of an emergency and remind them not to go to unfamiliar homes. An important part of Halloween is preparing your children, especially if they’re going by themselves. Make sure they know their home address, how to call 911, and what to do in the event of a medical emergency.

“If your child is not old enough to be left at home, to be able to handle something like that, alone, then you should not be letting them trick or treat alone either,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer for the Amarillo Police Department. “They could get hurt, they could get taken advantage of.”

If your child isn’t old enough to go by themselves, Burr says to send them with someone you trust like a trusted adult or a group of friends. When trick or treating, Burr says to stick to houses of people you know, like friends, family, or neighbors. Avoid approaching houses where you don’t recognize the residents.

As a homeowner, it’s your decision whether or not to participate in trick-or-treating. One of the best ways to maintain security is by using a doorbell camera, a peephole, or a window when interacting with trick-or-treaters. These devices allow you to see and communicate with visitors without opening the door, providing an extra layer of protection.

“If you are not sure that this is something about whoever is at your door that makes you feel a little uncomfortable, or you don’t know them and so you don’t want to open it, then just don’t,” said Burr. “Keep the door locked between you and them.”

Keeping your door locked can make a significant difference in your safety, especially if you encounter visitors you are unfamiliar with.

One step the police department suggests you add to your Halloween plan is to utilize resources available in your community. You can start by checking the Texas Department of Public Safety website to see where registered sex offenders live in your neighborhood.

This information can help you plan a safer trick-or-treating route. By visiting the TxDPS website, you can access a map that shows the locations of registered sex offenders in your area.

“It is just not safe in the day and times that we live in to go to every single neighbor just because they are in the neighborhood,” said Burr.

Burr says to consider alternatives to traditional trick or treating. Trunk or treat events are becoming a prevalent choice for many families seeking a safer Halloween experience. These events are typically held in enclosed parking lots, providing a controlled environment with no traffic concerns.

“Those are always going to be a safer option, probably going to get a lot more candy, but if you’re not, then you are still going to be safer,” said Burr. “A lot of those have games and activities.”

At trunk or treat events, vehicles are decked out with festive decorations and filled with candy, providing a fun and secure space for children.

There are several trunk or treat events happening in Amarillo over the weekend.

Friday:

Texas Panhandle War Memorial‘Halloween for Heroes’ Trunk or Treat

Saturday:

Ronald McDonald Charities 5K, Trunk or Treat

Shi Lee’s 8th annual Community Trunk or Treat

Robinson Family Feed Store Trunk or Treat

3rd Annual Trunk or Treat at Contagion Athletics

Tuesday:

Polk Street Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat at Street

