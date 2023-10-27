Amarillo Police Department officer recognized for helping Andrea’s Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner recognized a first responder for the month of October.

Sgt. Victor Del Fierro of the Amarillo Police Department was given the First Responder of Distinction for October 2023.

“Our prayers and appreciation run deep for you who serve this way. Thank you for changing lives in our community,” said Welcome Pardner Creator DJ Stubben, in a press release.

Del Fierro was nominated by LaViza Matthews, with Andrea’s Project.

“I am so blessed to have known this awesome man for quite a few years. He has helped with Andrea’s Project, in finding the amazing ‘Officer of the Quarter’ for us to celebrate. These are officers who help stop impaired driver,” Matthews said in a press release.

Del Fierro’s supervisor, Shannon Kuster with the Amarillo Police Department, also nominated Del Fierro because of his help with Andrea’s Project.

“Sgt. Del Fierro was the one who approached Andreas’s Project board members and inquire whether they would be willing to present a quarterly award to an officer who is actively working DWIs. Andrea’s Project graciously approved this thanks to Victor’s initiative,” said Kuster.

Del Fierro works in the traffic unit at APD and deals with the impact of DWI cases. He leads the unit by responding with his team to fatal wrecks.

Many of the wrecks involve DWI offenders, the press release said.

He has also been working on implementing a drug recognition expert program since drugs are more involved in many DWIs nowadays.

“Sgt. Victor Del Fierro is an outstanding police officer and a great leader at the Amarillo Police Department. He approaches his work with enthusiasm and a strong sense of duty,” said APD Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.

Del Fierro’s coworker, Sgt. Oscar Garcia, said he is proud to work together and to call him a friend.

“I can tell you that he is a dedicated, hard-working officer who represents our department and community very well. This recognition is very well-deserving not only for the example he provides as the supervisor of the traffic unit but also as a father, husband, and friend,” Garcia said.

Jay Puckett, with the APD Traffic Investigation Unit, also spoke on how Del Fierro has made a difference for him and the community.

“The amount of work Victor does for us in the office and for us out on our callouts, does not go unnoticed and is extremely helpful as we stay very busy in this unit,” said Puckett.

Eddie Caballero, also with the APD Traffic Investigation Unit, said Del Fierro is a good leader, supervisor, officer and friend.

“He has always taken time out to answer questions, give advice and assist in any way possible. As our supervisor for the traffic unit, we could not ask for a better boss and leader. He is always willing to take phone calls and help with the daily workload to allow us more time to fully investigate major incidents. Sgt. Del Fierro is always humble, and I am proud to call him my Sgt., brother-in-blue and friend,” said Caballero.

Victor Del Fierro given First Responder of Distinction Award (Welcome Pardner)

