Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.

Officials say Amarillo police officers from the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE), Neighborhood Police Officers, Patrol, Criminal Investigation Division and the Evidence Unit completed a weeklong investigation and arrested 35-year-old Adam Moreno for felony theft of property.

The investigation started with the Neighborhood Police Officers recovering a stolen Ford Bronco on Oct. 17.

From that arrest, officials say officers were able to obtain information on multiple thefts around the city from both private homes and businesses, including HTeaO, Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Officials say these follow-up investigations led PACE officers to discover that Moreno was selling most of the stolen goods on Facebook Marketplace and keeping stolen property and goods in his home.

On Oct. 26, PACE officers obtained a search warrant for Moreno’s home. Officials say they recovered over 400 stolen items.

“Thanks to the diligent work of Amarillo police officers, an organized theft spree has been stopped. We will continue to investigate and hold all those involved accountable for their actions,” said Amarillo Police Department Chief Birkenfeld.

Moreno was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Officials say more charges are pending.

