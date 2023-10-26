Who's Hiring?
Very Cold Air

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very warm day on Thursday, much colder air begins to arrive on Friday. Highs on Thursday will be at least 10 degrees above average and windy. Through the afternoon southwest winds will be sustained an 20-25 miles per hour and gust over 30 mile per hour. Early Friday morning a cold front will sweep south across the area and a stronger surge of cold air will arrive Saturday night. There will be enough moisture and instability Saturday night and early Sunday to create some light wintry precipitation. A large winter event is not forecast. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s and morning lows Monday and Tuesday will be well below freezing.

