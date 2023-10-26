Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tx Panhandle high school football streams for Oct. 27

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the high school football games the Texas Panhandle Sports Network will livestream this week.

WATCH

You can watch the Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Hereford vs Randall game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch both of these games on the NewsChannel 10 Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Abilene game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Dumas game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Hereford vs Randall game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Abilene Wylie game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Hereford vs Randall game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Hereford vs Randall football game
Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa football game
Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey on the sidelines during the team's win over Randall.
Texas Panhandle football teams prepare for pivotal district action on Friday
Knox City takes down Valley to stay undefeated.
Knox City stays undefeated with win over Valley