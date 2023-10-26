Who's Hiring?
Temperatures Drop Like a Cliff

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures today will please the summertime fans, with highs building into the 80′s for most of the area, accompanied by partly cloudy skies, but breezy conditions. A cold front will come through early tomorrow morning, setting up for some much chiller weather for the weekend, where highs may not get out of the 50′s Friday or Saturday. A second cold front will come through Saturday night, which will make everyone forget summer was just here. Highs on Sunday don’t look to get out of the 30′s for most of the region (some may not even get above freezing). A few scattered showers and some light wintry mixes will be possible as the second cold front comes through as well.

