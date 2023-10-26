Who's Hiring?
Stars bring winning streak into home matchup with the Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars play the Toronto Maple Leafs with a three winning streak on the line
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-0-1, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of three games in a row.

Dallas went 47-21-14 overall and 28-12-11 at home a season ago. The Stars committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 7.8 penalty minutes per game last season.

Toronto had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 27-13-6 record on the road last season. Goalies for the Maple Leafs averaged 26.8 saves per game last season while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Matt Murray: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

