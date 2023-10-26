Shi Lee’s 8th annual Community Trunk or Treat this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food will be hosting its eighth annual Halloween Trunk or Treat and coat giveaway this Saturday.

The event, in partnership with the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion, will begin at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Bones Hooks Park.

Event organizers say kids must be present and costumes are encouraged. The Trunk or Treat will feature family fun, games, goodies and more.

Owner and event organizer Tremaine Brown says for the past few years, they have incorporated a winter coat giveaway with the Halloween festivities. The past few years, Brown says they have been able to amass a few thousand winter coats to give to children before winter weather sets in.

Brown says the event is coordinated with the area school district, daycare centers and the bus barn.

They are accepting coats, hats and gloves in all sizes, organizers say.

Donations can be taken to Shi Lee’s, 1213 S.W. 3rd Ave. Monetary donations can be made to the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.