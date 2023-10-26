Who's Hiring?
Ruben on the Road: Amarillo resident makes backyard into Halloween maze

By Ruben Flores
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop in town and visits an Amarillo resident who made his backyard into a Halloween maze.

James Merrill, creator of Nightmare on Goodnight Trail, says it all began about nine years ago when his daughter had a Halloween dance for eighth grade.

They just started with a few decorations in the front, and Merrill says every year they added on. About three years ago, they decided to do a backyard haunted maze.

“Always wanted to do one, so we started three years ago. This is our third year. We’ve changed the theme every year and we’re excited to see what’s going to happen this year,” said Merrill.

They’ve had a great response every year, he says.

“The first year we had over 1,000 people come through. Last year we changed up the theme and I thought we improved, made several improvements,” said Merrill.

They’ve had several people and groups even from Boys Ranch come out, and Merrill says they’ve loved it.

Updates and information on the maze can be found on The Nightmare on Goodnight Trail’s Facebook page. Merrill says they’ll upload some pictures all through this week.

“First of all, it’s a free event. We’re not charging any fees. We are accepting donations, and we’ll gladly accept those, but it’s also a time that you can come as a community, that you can come with your family, your friends,” said Merrill.

Merrill says this year’s theme is “Cannibal Caverns.”

“We are going to be scary, but I’ve told my actors to try to tone it down if they see any kids that are like, overly scared. And so we’ll do our best to let you have a good time,” said Merrill.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

