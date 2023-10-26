Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ronald McDonald Charities to host 5K, Trunk or Treat this Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo will host a 5K fun run and walk and a Trunk or Treat event this Saturday.

The Sunshine for Charlotte 5k and Family Fun Run/Walk will kick off Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at The Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, 1501 Streit Dr.

Event organizers say immediately following the 5K, a parking lot party and Trunk or Treat will kick off.

The event will have a live DJ, face painting, a bounce house, Martha’s Minis Food Trunk and Antojos Ice Cream Shop.

Community Trunk or Treat Events
Shi Lee’s 8th annual Community Trunk or Treat this Saturday

Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food will be hosting its eighth annual Halloween Trunk or Treat and coat giveaway this Saturday.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial to host ‘Halloween for Heroes’ Trunk or Treat this Friday

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center is teaming up with several community organizations for its annual Trunk or Treat event this Friday.

5 Star Hail Repair’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ to feature Ruckus this Thursday

Amarillo Five Star Hail Repair will host a community Trunk or Treat this Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a town hall meeting...
Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday
The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring...
City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather
William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks
The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the...
Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism
Nominations for Aardvark Automotive’s Wheels to Prosper car giveaway program open this Saturday.
Nominations for ‘Wheels to Prosper’ car giveaway open Saturday