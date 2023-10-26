Ronald McDonald Charities to host 5K, Trunk or Treat this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo will host a 5K fun run and walk and a Trunk or Treat event this Saturday.

The Sunshine for Charlotte 5k and Family Fun Run/Walk will kick off Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at The Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, 1501 Streit Dr.

Event organizers say immediately following the 5K, a parking lot party and Trunk or Treat will kick off.

The event will have a live DJ, face painting, a bounce house, Martha’s Minis Food Trunk and Antojos Ice Cream Shop.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.