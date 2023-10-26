Officials: Clovis man, woman arrested on multiple charges during burglary, police chase

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A man and woman from Clovis were arrested on multiple charges during a burglary and police chase in Curry County.

About 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies with Curry County Sheriff’s Office were called about a burglary at 1709 Prado, according to a press release.

As deputies spoke to the homeowner, two vehicles drove away from the property.

Authorities began to chase a Monte Carlo, which was driven by 39-year-old Arthur Martinez, officials said.

The car was speeding and crashed at the intersection of Norris and Mabry Drive due to disregarding a red light.

The car was disabled and Martinez ran away on foot, officials said.

Deputies chased him down, where they were able to take him into custody. They also found a backpack, containing meth and a stolen loaded pistol, that was discarded during the foot chase.

At that same time, 19-year-old Jojo Padilla was driving away in a white Lincoln, which was the other suspect vehicle, officials said.

The Lincoln pulled up to the crash at Mabry and Norris, and deputies ordered the driver to stop the car.

Padilla continued to drive and tried to run over a deputy, officials said. Shortly after, she lost control of the car during a chase and deputies were able to take Padilla into custody.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Martinez is now facing charges of possession of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, resisting, evading, obstructing an officer, and a probation violation.

Martinez had a warrant out of San Miguel County for criminal damage to property over $1,000, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Martinez also had a warrant out of the 9th District Court for failure to comply conditions of release, attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

Padilla is facing charges of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

Padilla was also cited for driver to be licensed, no insurance, expired registration, and obedience to traffic control devices.

Martinez and Padilla are being held without bond in the Curry County jail.

