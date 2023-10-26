Major Change To Colder Weather

The warm, windy conditions in place today will soon be a thing of the past. Highs today have been above 80 degrees in most areas with stout dry winds gusting from 40-50mph. Winds tonight, however, will shift from the north and usher in cooler air. Temperatures will drop 40 degrees overnight and we expect to awake to lows in the low 40s with a cold breeze. Highs tomorrow and Friday will likely remain in the 50s with some showers returning on Saturday. The core of the cold air will then sweep into the region late Saturday and bring the coldest air we have experienced since last winter. Highs on Sunday may only be slightly above freezing with a brisk north wind causing wind chills in the teens. A light wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and maybe a flake for some will be possible early Sunday. Sunday night will bring the lowest temperatures as much of the area plunges into the 20s. Chilly conditions will persist through Monday with a slow recovery to less cold weather by Halloween.

