Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Lubbock Police said Deputy Chief Leath McClure has resigned from the department.

McClure was arrested last month, and was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center a week later after his bond was lowered.

McClure is accused of holding a gun to co-worker’s head. The victim in this case applied for a protective order and was granted by the court.

Judge Douglas Freitag, presiding over the 140th District Court, reduced McClure’s bond to $100,000.

According to court documents, his attorney David Guinn says McClure, who was arrested for aggravated assault and family violence charges, was being held unlawfully.

According to court documents, McClure attempted, both individually and through family and friends, to post bond but was unsuccessful in raising the funds.

