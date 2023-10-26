Who's Hiring?
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD

Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Lubbock Police said Deputy Chief Leath McClure has resigned from the department.

McClure was arrested last month, and was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center a week later after his bond was lowered.

McClure is accused of holding a gun to co-worker’s head. The victim in this case applied for a protective order and was granted by the court.

Judge Douglas Freitag, presiding over the 140th District Court, reduced McClure’s bond to $100,000.

According to court documents, his attorney David Guinn says McClure, who was arrested for aggravated assault and family violence charges, was being held unlawfully.

Read full story here : Lubbock Deputy Police Chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head

According to court documents, McClure attempted, both individually and through family and friends, to post bond but was unsuccessful in raising the funds.

