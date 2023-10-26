Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Deputy Chief Leath McClure was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday after his bond was lowered.

Judge Douglas Freitag, presiding over the 140th District Court, reduced McClure’s bond to $100,000.

McClure requested his original $500,000 bond be reduced Monday. According to court documents, his attorney David Guinn says McClure, who was arrested last Thursday for aggravated assault and family violence charges, was being held unlawfully.

McClure is accused of holding a gun to co-worker’s head. The victim in this case applied for a protective order and was granted by the court.

According to court documents, McClure attempted, both individually and through family and friends, to post bond but was unsuccessful in raising the funds.

