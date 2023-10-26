Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond

41, Leath McClure
41, Leath McClure(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Deputy Chief Leath McClure was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday after his bond was lowered.

Judge Douglas Freitag, presiding over the 140th District Court, reduced McClure’s bond to $100,000.

McClure requested his original $500,000 bond be reduced Monday. According to court documents, his attorney David Guinn says McClure, who was arrested last Thursday for aggravated assault and family violence charges, was being held unlawfully.

McClure is accused of holding a gun to co-worker’s head. The victim in this case applied for a protective order and was granted by the court.

Read full story here : Lubbock Deputy Police Chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head

According to court documents, McClure attempted, both individually and through family and friends, to post bond but was unsuccessful in raising the funds.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a town hall meeting...
Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday
The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring...
City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather
William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks
The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the...
Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism
Nominations for Aardvark Automotive’s Wheels to Prosper car giveaway program open this Saturday.
Nominations for ‘Wheels to Prosper’ car giveaway open Saturday