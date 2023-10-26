Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground, becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas Panhandle.

The travel center will officially open in February 2025.

Buc-ee’s is well known for the world’s cleanest restrooms and friendliest beaver. There was a lot of excitement from the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of this new travel center.

“Amarillo has been talking about this for months and months and we’re excited to see Buc-ee’s come to town. It’s going to create a lot of jobs,” said Penni Bentley, VP of communications and marketing for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

The center will bring 200 jobs to be exact. The chamber says bringing in jobs is critical to the success of the city.

“I think Buc-ee’s is considered highly rated as far as an employer to work for,” said Bentley.

Buc-ee’s will not only benefit Amarillo residents, but visitors through town as well.

“That’s our core business, is the traveling public. It’s our first time in the Panhandle, so that’s going to be interesting for us. But we have high expectations, we think it will do good,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, president and owner of Buc-ee’s.

It’s located at 9900 East I-40 right off the Airport Boulevard exit and right next to the Travel Information Center.

“The travel center, that’s what we are really focusing on is the people that are not necessarily living in Amarillo, but traveling through,” said Aplin.

The corporation will continue to work with local partners to complete the project.

A ribbon cutting will be scheduled in February 2025.

