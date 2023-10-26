Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo

Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground, becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas Panhandle.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground, becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas Panhandle.

The travel center will officially open in February 2025.

Buc-ee’s is well known for the world’s cleanest restrooms and friendliest beaver. There was a lot of excitement from the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of this new travel center.

“Amarillo has been talking about this for months and months and we’re excited to see Buc-ee’s come to town. It’s going to create a lot of jobs,” said Penni Bentley, VP of communications and marketing for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

The center will bring 200 jobs to be exact. The chamber says bringing in jobs is critical to the success of the city.

“I think Buc-ee’s is considered highly rated as far as an employer to work for,” said Bentley.

Buc-ee’s will not only benefit Amarillo residents, but visitors through town as well.

“That’s our core business, is the traveling public. It’s our first time in the Panhandle, so that’s going to be interesting for us. But we have high expectations, we think it will do good,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, president and owner of Buc-ee’s.

It’s located at 9900 East I-40 right off the Airport Boulevard exit and right next to the Travel Information Center.

“The travel center, that’s what we are really focusing on is the people that are not necessarily living in Amarillo, but traveling through,” said Aplin.

The corporation will continue to work with local partners to complete the project.

A ribbon cutting will be scheduled in February 2025.

Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas Panhandle.(Credit: KFDA)
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas Panhandle.(Credit: KFDA)
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas Panhandle.(Credit: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a town hall meeting...
Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday
The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring...
City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather
William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks
The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the...
Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism
Nominations for Aardvark Automotive’s Wheels to Prosper car giveaway program open this Saturday.
Nominations for ‘Wheels to Prosper’ car giveaway open Saturday