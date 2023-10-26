Brynne Wright helps lead West Texas A&M volleyball to sweep over Lubbock Christian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M volleyball team took down Lubbock Christian in a sweep on Wednesday night.

The Lady Buffs took the three sets 25-16, 25-20, and 25-21 in route to their 11th straight win.

Brynne Wright and Torrey Miller led the way in kills with 10 each.

The win marks the 10th sweep of the season for the Lady Buffs as they move to an overall record of 21-2.

The team also picked up their 10th conference win to just one loss in conference on the year. They are currently one game ahead of Dallas Baptist in the loss column and even in the loss column with Angelo State as they fight for the top spot in the LSC.

