Big Time Cool Down

Things are looking windy and warm for your Thursday today. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80°s with breezy southwesterly winds at 20-30 mph. Going into the overnight period, the first of two cold fronts will push through, giving us breezy northeasterly winds, overnight lows in the 40°s and highs in the 50°s. Looking to this weekend, our strongest cold front in some time will push through sometime Saturday evening, bringing light drizzle and shower chances, and dropping temperatures into a very cold range!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.