Amarillo High and Randall team tennis both fall in state semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High and Randall tennis team both fell in state semifinals in Waco.

Both teams were looking to the defend the state titles they won in team tennis.

Following a lengthy rain delay, Randall took a 5-2 lead over Wimberley in doubles action. However, Wimberley dominated in singles and the Raiders ultimately fell 10-8.

Amarillo High lost their match against top ranked Frisco Centennial later in the day 11-2.

The Sandies and Raiders both conclude the fall season and will look ahead to the spring. The state tournament is set to conclude in Waco on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.