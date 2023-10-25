SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Dan Sherwood and Shawn Roof

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Adam Naron, Dan Sherwood and Shawn Roof on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Adam Naron, Hereford Football Head Coach:

Hereford football head coach Adam Naron chats with us about coming off their bye week heading into their game with Randall, some things Randall brings to the table and more!

Dan Sherwood, Randall Football Head Coach:

Randall football head coach Dan Sherwood tells us about the importance of the Hereford vs Randall game this Friday, what this group of seniors means to him and more!

Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles:

Amarillo Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof shares what it felt like seeing some former players last night, some of his World Series predictions and more!

