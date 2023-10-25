Who's Hiring?
Roller Coaster Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
Weather conditions are settling again for a brief period as the last of our morning showers exited our region and sunshine took over. Highs have been in the 70s for most. A few light showers are attempting to get going in New Mexico and may briefly affect western sections this evening. Temperatures warm significantly tomorrow as some dry wind from the SW at 15-30mph arrives and helps to push highs into the low 80s. The first of a couple of cold fronts will arrive Friday with temperatures staying generally in the upper 50s. Saturday will also be cool with the chance for a shower or two. Colder air then invades for Sunday as daytime highs stay in the 30s and the wind generates some nippy wind chills. Some light freezing rain or sleet will also be possible. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing sometime over the weekend.

