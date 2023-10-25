‘It’s way less’: Potter County officials working to keep inmate numbers down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Overcrowding in Texas jails is an ongoing problem, and Potter County is working to keep their numbers down.

Potter County Detention Center currently has 501 inmates with capacity at 599.

Commissioners’ have turned down extending the detention center, causing room to be limited. Potter County watches inmate numbers daily, seeing a decrease than previous years.

“It’s way less than what we’ve had. We address that every two weeks in court. We let them know how many we have and we also let them know where our percentage is,” said Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff.

Through a partnership with Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office, the county is working to keep inmate numbers down.

“We work with our local law enforcement agencies. We’re out at the jails on a constant basis, meeting people, figuring out what are the issues and where our office can assist,” said Jason Howell, chief public defender at Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office.

The partnership is providing a more accessible way to obtain an attorney.

“They come for arraignment every morning so that helps. It’s nice to have somebody there that is fighting for that individual that’s been booked into jail. So it really has helped our numbers and gotten people moving a lot faster through our jail,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office believes in the holistic method approach when it comes to helping clients.

“And that is to make sure that citizens rights are protected and more importantly, our office is set up to try and make sure they don’t come back,” said Howell.

The county says in the past, inmates have been taken to Childress if room becomes a problem.

The partnership with Panhandle Area is a start to addressing overcrowding.

“It is helping, but we still have a huge number that we need to get out,” said Sheriff Thomas.

On Monday, Potter County Commissioners approved a contract to remodel the detention center booking room, another way the county is working to keep numbers down.

