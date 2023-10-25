The Bridge: Protecting your children on the spookiest night of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Halloween is right around the corner and it’s a time for costumes, candy and spooky fun.

However, with all the excitement, it’s essential to ensure the safety of our children.

“I think we forget that they’re having so much fun that they aren’t actually paying attention to their surroundings. So we need to remind parents and kids to be mindful of their surroundings to strangers, people that are trying to talk to them and safety in general,” said Carmela Ogden, public information officer, Amarillo Police Department.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center encourages parents to go with their children if you are trick-or-treating, especially with children under the age of 12.

Statistics show on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

“Kids are out, they’re not paying attention to the cars, they’re not paying attention, so those of us who are driving should be the ones that are watching,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Also, when it comes to costumes, make sure they are properly fitted and children can see out of any masks. Reflective clothing is another good option to make sure drivers can see your kids.

The Bridge says having a planned route for trick-or-treating is also important to know who lives in the neighborhoods you’ll be going to.

In Amarillo, there are more than 800 registered sex offenders.

Before Halloween, parents should look online and see where these offenders may be living.

When it comes to candy, officials recommend you go places where you know who is passing out the candy and never take homemade goods from those you don’t know.

This year, fentanyl has become a significant concern. Ogden advises being extra cautious and double-checking everything to ensure safety.

“If you are unsure or you don’t feel good about candy then don’t go door-to-door, go to trunk or treats. There are lots of those happening, I know because we’ve been contacted about many and they’re great. I mean, those are people in the community that want to do those things to keep our kids safe,” said Ogden.

The Bridge says many parties will also be happening this weekend for the holiday.

It’s important to check in with your children and teens and know where they will be, who will be there and what’s happening at these parties.

It is also important to have conversations with your children after they attend any Halloween activities.

“Really finding out what did the kids do, they may have encountered someone that scared them, maybe someone that hurt them or touched them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable, so parents need to be aware and know what their child encountered,” said Bohannon.

