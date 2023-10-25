Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Bridge: Protecting your children on the spookiest night of the year

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Halloween is right around the corner and it’s a time for costumes, candy and spooky fun.

However, with all the excitement, it’s essential to ensure the safety of our children.

“I think we forget that they’re having so much fun that they aren’t actually paying attention to their surroundings. So we need to remind parents and kids to be mindful of their surroundings to strangers, people that are trying to talk to them and safety in general,” said Carmela Ogden, public information officer, Amarillo Police Department.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center encourages parents to go with their children if you are trick-or-treating, especially with children under the age of 12.

Statistics show on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

“Kids are out, they’re not paying attention to the cars, they’re not paying attention, so those of us who are driving should be the ones that are watching,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Also, when it comes to costumes, make sure they are properly fitted and children can see out of any masks. Reflective clothing is another good option to make sure drivers can see your kids.

The Bridge says having a planned route for trick-or-treating is also important to know who lives in the neighborhoods you’ll be going to.

In Amarillo, there are more than 800 registered sex offenders.

Before Halloween, parents should look online and see where these offenders may be living.

When it comes to candy, officials recommend you go places where you know who is passing out the candy and never take homemade goods from those you don’t know.

This year, fentanyl has become a significant concern. Ogden advises being extra cautious and double-checking everything to ensure safety.

“If you are unsure or you don’t feel good about candy then don’t go door-to-door, go to trunk or treats. There are lots of those happening, I know because we’ve been contacted about many and they’re great. I mean, those are people in the community that want to do those things to keep our kids safe,” said Ogden.

The Bridge says many parties will also be happening this weekend for the holiday.

It’s important to check in with your children and teens and know where they will be, who will be there and what’s happening at these parties.

It is also important to have conversations with your children after they attend any Halloween activities.

“Really finding out what did the kids do, they may have encountered someone that scared them, maybe someone that hurt them or touched them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable, so parents need to be aware and know what their child encountered,” said Bohannon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
DPS: Fatal crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and East County Road 58
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter
Buc-ee’s has officially broken ground becoming the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the Texas...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new travel stop center in Amarillo
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Potter County Precinct Two officials are inviting the Amarillo community to a town hall meeting...
Potter County Precinct 2 officials to host Town Hall this Saturday
The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring...
City of Amarillo offering free transportation to shelters during cold weather
William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020 (Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum featuring art exhibit honoring state parks
The New Mexico Tourism Department has awarded Curry County a $380,000 grant as part of the...
Curry County receives $380,000 grant to support tourism
Nominations for Aardvark Automotive’s Wheels to Prosper car giveaway program open this Saturday.
Nominations for ‘Wheels to Prosper’ car giveaway open Saturday