Amarillo police: Missing woman with dementia found safe

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say an elderly woman who went missing earlier today has been found safe.

Police say Gail Gertrude Allensworth will be reunited with her family and thank the community for its assistance.

She is 80 years old and is described as about 160 pounds, between 5′1″ and 5′5″ and has white hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweat pants and driving a red 2014 Toyota Rav 4. She has an Oklahoma driver’s license.

The Rav 4 has a Marine Corp badge on the front of the vehicle and a handicap placard and white cross hanging on the rear view mirror.

