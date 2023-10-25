Who's Hiring?
Amarillo man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual abuse

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for several child abuse charges.

According to the Randall County District Attorney, Matthew Hite pled guilty to several charges on Oct. 16. He received a sentence of 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.

Officials say the maximum punishment he could have received was 20 years in prison.

The incidents took place from 2000 through 2010 and involved three separate victims who struggled to come forward due to shame, guilt, embarrassment, and fear of not being believed when they were 16 and 17 years old.

During the investigation, numerous other victims and witnesses provided information that Hite had improper contact and communication with underage children that totaled more than 20 other victims. These victims faced grooming, sexually propositioning them and other behaviors.

The Randall County District Attorney says Hite reportedly had access to children through numerous community organizations that he joined.

District Attorney Robert Love stated, “The decision to allow the defendant to plead guilty instead of conducting a trial was only done after multiple conversations with the named victims in each case. Plea bargains are routinely done in criminal cases, and although the final decision on a plea bargain is up to the prosecutor, out office tries to consult with the victims whenever possible and practicable.”

Several of the victims were present in the courtroom and chose to participate in an opportunity for a victim of a crime or their representative to speak directly to the defendant after their plea is done. Officials say the victims told Hite that he took advantage of their trust to abuse them and that his abuse had a long-lasting effect on their lives.

Hite will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least half of his sentence. He is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

