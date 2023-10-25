Who's Hiring?
4-year-old helps beloved squirrel grow corn in home’s front yard

A 4-year-old who goes by Farmer Tex and his squirrel partner Earlier have grown Nebraska's oddest cornfield. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A 4-year-old boy and a squirrel are growing corn, and the planting was done by the squirrel.

Cornstalks are not an unusual sight in Nebraska, but a certain crop in the front yard of an Omaha home is different in that it belongs to Tex Craven, or Farmer Tex as he refers to himself.

The idea to grow his own crop popped into Tex’s head earlier this year as he and his mother, Autumn Craven, sat at their front window watching a squirrel he named Earlie.

Tex thought Earlie needed something to eat, so he and his family left out some corn.

“We watched him for about 45 minutes,” Autumn Craven said. “He would take a piece, eat it, and then what was left of it, he would just hop down and, like, sporadically in the yard, place it”.

Autumn Craven said her son begged her and her husband, Jake Craven, to leave the corn Earlie dropped.

“A few weeks later it started sprouting, and Tex was just like, ‘You can’t cut that. You can’t cut that,’” Jake Craven said.

Before they knew it, the Craven’s front yard turned into Tex’s prized possession.

“Everyone thinks it’s pretty cool,” Jake Craven said. “We get a lot of people in there walking by in the evenings doing their walks, and they usually stop and look at it and ask questions about it, say it’s awesome”.

Tex has also fully taken on his new role as farmer.

“He’s like the guardian of the cornfield,” Jake Craven said.

Tex won’t even let his dad mow, so Jake Craven has had to get creative and weed his front yard all year.

Tex’s parents said they are very proud of Tex, and Tex is proud of his crop.

“It costs nothing to have a core memory, and what better core memory, right? To have a cornfield in the middle of the city in the middle of the summer,” Autumn Craven said.

The cornfield started by a kid and a squirrel is truly an “a-maize-ing” sight that the 4-year-old farmer will never forget.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

